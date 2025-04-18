Nearly 69 hectares cleared of mines in liberated Gazakh territories

18 April 2025 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

As part of ongoing demining efforts in the recently returned territories of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district, 68.6 hectares of land have been cleared of mines since April 2024, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

ANAMA’s noted that the clearance operations uncovered and neutralized 929 anti-personnel mines, 95 anti-tank mines, and 48 unexploded ordnances.

The cleared areas have been identified as having both difficult terrain and a high density of landmine contamination, posing serious challenges to the operations.

This demining work follows last year’s successful border delimitation process, which resulted in the return of 6.5 square kilometers of land—corresponding to 12.7 kilometers of border—from Armenia to Azerbaijan. The reclaimed area includes four historically Azerbaijani villages: Baghanis Ayrum, Ashaghi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili.

On May 24, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan officially took control of the returned territories, reinforcing Azerbaijan’s sovereign presence in the region.

These developments mark not only a significant step toward full territorial reintegration but also lay the groundwork for eventual resettlement and reconstruction efforts in Gazakh’s liberated villages.