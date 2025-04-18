Paris hosts debut of Azerbaijan’s first AI art “Shusha” [PHOTOS]

18 April 2025 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

With the organization of the Istanbul International Digital Art Festival (IDSF) and the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France, Azerbaijan’s first artificial intelligence composition titled "Shusha" was showcased in Paris.

Azernews reports that the event took place at the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Paris and was attended by ambassadors accredited in France, diplomats, French cultural and public figures, members of the local community, and journalists.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, noted that this was the first time a digital art exhibition had been hosted at the center. She emphasized that the festival is an annual international platform that brings together artists and digital artworks from around the world to celebrate the transformation of art.

The Ambassador stated that artificial intelligence has become a powerful tool in the cultural sector. These advancements offer innovative ways to preserve cultural heritage and provide audiences with personalized experiences.

Nabat Garakhanova, Chairperson of the Mezo Digital Art Group, provided information about the compositions displayed in the exhibition.

Attendees then toured the exhibition. Azerbaijan’s first AI-generated artwork, "Shusha", attracted significant interest. The composition uses artificial intelligence to bring to life elements of Shusha’s rich cultural heritage—such as traditional carpets and pieces of national music. It reflects the spirit of Shusha, the cultural cradle of the nation, and pays homage to the legacy of great Azerbaijani personalities—artists, composers, poets, and writers.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until April 20.