President Kavelashvili: Georgia always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty
"Georgia and Azerbaijan firmly support each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for that, I would like to once again express my gratitude to Mr. President."
Azernews reports that Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili said this during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Mikheil Kavelashvili underscored that Georgia has consistently been a strong supporter of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.
