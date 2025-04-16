President Kavelashvili: Georgia always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty

16 April 2025 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

"Georgia and Azerbaijan firmly support each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for that, I would like to once again express my gratitude to Mr. President."

Azernews reports that Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili said this during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Mikheil Kavelashvili underscored that Georgia has consistently been a strong supporter of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.