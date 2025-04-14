Romanian Senate Acting Chairman Mircea Abrudea visits Victory Park in Baku [PHOTOS]
Mircea Abrudea, the Acting Chairman of the Senate of Romania, who is currently on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Victory Park in Baku on April 14, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was organized in honor of the distinguished guest.
During his visit, Abrudea laid a wreath at the Victory Monument to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during the Patriotic War.
He was then given detailed information about Victory Park, which was established to honor the heroism of the Azerbaijani people and the historic victory they achieved. The park also serves to commemorate the martyrs and preserve their bright memory for future generations.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!