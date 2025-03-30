Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office extends Ramadan greetings

30 March 2025 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, has extended his congratulations to Muslims in Azerbaijan and around the world on the occasion of Ramadan holiday, Azernews reports.

In his greetings, Sheikh-ul-Islam wished that God accepts everyone’s fasting and answers their prayers.

He noted that Ramadan holiday in the Muslim world is a blessed day characterized by compassion, brotherhood, solidarity, and prosperity. The supreme significance that our Almighty Lord has assigned to the essence of Ramadan in the Holy Quran is immense. The month of Ramadan is when the Quran was revealed, guiding people toward the right path and clearly distinguishing truth from falsehood through undeniable evidence.

In his congratulations, A. Pashazade further stated, "This year’s Ramadan holiday is particularly valuable and significant to us. We thank God that each new Ramadan holiday contributes to the successful development of our state and nation, continues our path to victory, and fosters new achievements on the international stage. Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of our state leadership, our country has become one that implements significant projects on the international stage, hosts the COP29 Climate Change Conference dedicated to global climate issues, the Global Summit of Religious Leaders in Baku, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, and other prestigious events, thus earning a decisive voice in the political arena of the world. Our people see the guarantees of this progress in the victorious state policy and wise reforms initiated by our esteemed leader, President Ilham Aliyev, and appreciate the rise of achievements in every field. These victories are our source of pride and serve as a reason for our gratitude to our Lord for answering our prayers."

It has been noted that, according to the information provided by the Shahdag Astrophysical Observatory of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, this year, Ramadan holiday falls on March 30. The time for one of the important acts of fasting, known as Fitrah alms, is after the evening prayer on the last day of Ramadan. According to the Fatwa of the Religious Board, it is recommended to give 10-15 manats per person as Fitrah alms.

It was also mentioned that holiday prayers will be held in all mosques across Azerbaijan. In Baku, the holiday prayer at the Ajdarbay Mosque is set for 08:00, while the Taza Pir Mosque has scheduled it for 09:00.