Azerbaijan officially completes accession process to D-8 organization
Azerbaijan has officially submitted documents on the ratification of the D-8 Charter to the Secretariat of the Developing-8 (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation in Istanbul, Türkiye, finalizing its membership process.
According to Azernews, the D-8 Secretariat confirmed that Azerbaijan completed the ratification process by submitting the documents on March 19.
Azerbaijan’s membership application was unanimously approved during the XI Summit of D-8 Heads of State and Government in Cairo, Egypt, on December 19, 2024. The ratification was formalized through Law No. 149-VIIQ, adopted by the Azerbaijani Parliament on March 7, 2025, and later signed by President Ilham Aliyev, ensuring its entry into force.
The D-8 Secretariat highlighted Azerbaijan’s accession as a significant milestone, stating that its inclusion as the ninth member would enhance cooperation and create new opportunities for achieving the organization’s economic goals.
The D-8 was established on June 15, 1997, in Istanbul and currently includes Türkiye, Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt, and Nigeria.
