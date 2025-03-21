President of Iran sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

21 March 2025 22:24 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Novruz Holiday.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

Your Excellency,

It is with heartfelt sincerity that I extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and the esteemed people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the auspicious occasion of Nowruz, the ancient festival of the reawakening of nature, the hopeful dawn of a prosperous future and the beginning of the year 1404 of the Solar Hijri calendar.

Spring is the epitome of nature's harmony, and a source of the spirit of kindness, empathy, and rejuvenation of life. I hope that this new year will bring about a remarkable transformation in the amicable relations between our two countries and in the well-being and prosperity of our peoples.

I pray to the Almighty for Your Excellency's health and success, for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan and for the further expansion of relations and cooperation among the nations of the Nowruz civilizational region.

Masoud Pezeshkian

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran