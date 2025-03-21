Azerbaijan marks International Day of Forests with large-scale tree planting [PHOTOS]

21 March 2025 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

On March 21, the International Day of Forests, tree planting events were held across various regions of Azerbaijan, focusing on open areas of forest fund lands, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, 13,650 tree seedlings of different species were planted in a single day by Regional Forestry Centers, in accordance with local soil and climate conditions. Additionally, about 100 kilograms of seeds were sown to support forest expansion efforts.

The tree seedlings used in the campaign were cultivated in the nursery areas of the Regional Forestry Centers.

The International Day of Forests, observed annually on March 21, was established by the UN General Assembly to highlight the importance of forests and promote global reforestation efforts.