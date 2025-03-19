Remains of missing first Garabagh war soldier finally returned home

19 March 2025 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The remains of Dashgin Nasraddin oglu Behbudov, who was considered missing during the First Garabagh War, have been returned to Goychay for burial, Azernews reports.

Behbudov’s remains were handed over to his family today in the village of Mirty, where a farewell ceremony was held.

The ceremony was attended by local residents, family members, war veterans, and representatives of the district administration, law enforcement agencies, and the public.

Following the funeral prayer, Behbudov was laid to rest at the Mirty village cemetery, where prayers were recited in his memory.

During the burial, a military orchestra played the National Anthem, and a salute was fired in his honor.

Behbudov had been missing since 1994, when he was last seen in combat near Shukurbayli village in the Fuzuli district during the First Garabagh War.