President Ilham Aliyev signs order to celebrate 80th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).
According to the order, ANAS, in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Education, will develop and implement a plan of events to mark the academy’s milestone.
The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with addressing matters related to the order.
