ANAMA clears over 1,650 hectares of mines in liberated areas
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released its latest report on demining operations conducted in the liberated territories between March 13 and March 16, 2025, Azernews reports, citing ANAMA.
A total of 155 anti-personnel mines, 49 anti-tank mines, and 606 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were detected and neutralized across multiple regions, including Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.
The agency further reported that an area spanning 16,510,969 square meters (1,651.1 hectares) has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, marking another significant step in ensuring the safety of residents and facilitating reconstruction efforts.
The large-scale clearance operation is part of Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to restore and rehabilitate the territories liberated following the 2020 Second Garabagh War. Authorities have repeatedly urged civilians to avoid entering unsafe areas until demining operations are fully completed.
