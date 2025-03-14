Products manufactured in Garabagh sold abroad as 'Armenian products' during occupation

14 March 2025 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

During the period when Azerbaijani territories were under occupation, products manufactured in the Garabagh region were sold abroad under the label "Armenian products," as reported by the defendant, Bako Sahakyan, in a court session held today at the Baku Military Court, Azernews reports.

Bako Sahakyan made this statement while responding to questions from prosecutors defending the state indictment. He explained that the products were sold under the name of Armenian companies.

Sahakyan further revealed that during the occupation, citizens of Armenia residing in the self-proclaimed "republic of nagorno-karabakh" could acquire real estate in Armenia, and were entitled to other rights as well. He noted that for Azerbaijanis, Armenia was considered a foreign country at that time.

It should be noted that the trial of Armenian citizens accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, and terrorism—including the financing of terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes—continues.