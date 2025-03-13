Albanian President highlights importance of Global Baku Forum for discussing key issues

13 March 2025 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Global Baku Forum is an excellent opportunity to discuss important issues, Azernews reports, citing the President of the Republic of Albania, Bajram Begaj, as he said in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum.

"I believe that, given the current global concerns and the many negative events taking place, we can use this Forum to discuss real opportunities to turn these challenges into possibilities. One of the most important aspects here is that each representative can talk about the problems they are facing in their own country. I wanted to share my thoughts on these issues first with President Ilham Aliyev, as well as with a number of Forum participants. This Forum provides a great opportunity to share both our experiences and our concerns," emphasized the President of Albania.