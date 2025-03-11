President of North Macedonia meets with students at ADA University [PHOTOS]

11 March 2025 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, met with students at ADA University on March 11.

According to Azernews, Gordana Silyanovska-Davkova emphasized the importance of strengthening friendly relations between the two countries. Noting that there is a wide potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia, she drew attention to the development of relations, especially in the fields of education, economy and culture.

The President then shared his views on the geopolitical situation in the region and issues of international cooperation in North Macedonia. He spoke about the steps taken to strengthen his country's ties with Europe and highly appreciated Azerbaijan's growing role in the international arena.

The meeting continued interactively, and President Gordana Silyanovska-Davkova answered students' questions.

The head of state, who held an open dialogue with the youth, was interested in their future plans, educational opportunities, and prospects for bilateral relations.

A commemorative photo was taken at the end of the event.