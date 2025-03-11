Azerbaijan emerging as an attractive partner for natural gas and renewable energy

11 March 2025 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

“Azerbaijan is notable not only for its important location on the international geopolitical stage but also for the fact that it is becoming a very appealing partner in terms of natural gas and renewable energy, which small countries like ours need,” said President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova during a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“Let me emphasize again what I said to Mr. President – we are waiting for a step forward and will sign a declaration or agreement on cooperation. This does not mean that we will receive assistance from Azerbaijan only in gas supplies; there will also be ample opportunities for economic cooperation,” she added.