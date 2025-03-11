Azerbaijan emerging as an attractive partner for natural gas and renewable energy
“Azerbaijan is notable not only for its important location on the international geopolitical stage but also for the fact that it is becoming a very appealing partner in terms of natural gas and renewable energy, which small countries like ours need,” said President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova during a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
“Let me emphasize again what I said to Mr. President – we are waiting for a step forward and will sign a declaration or agreement on cooperation. This does not mean that we will receive assistance from Azerbaijan only in gas supplies; there will also be ample opportunities for economic cooperation,” she added.
