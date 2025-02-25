King of Bahrain receives Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva [PHOTOS]

25 February 2025 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain hosted the representative delegation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which is on a visit to Bahrain.

Azernews reports that during the meeting with Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva, discussions took place about the existing relations between the two countries, their friendship and cooperation, as well as projects aimed at expanding these ties, including the international projects of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Leyla Aliyeva conveyed the sincere greetings of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and once again invited King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to visit Azerbaijan.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa emphasized Azerbaijan's and President Ilham Aliyev's significant influence in the region and worldwide and highly appreciated the restoration and construction works taking place in Azerbaijan.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa congratulated Azerbaijan once again on the successful organization of the COP29 event held in Baku, and highlighted that Azerbaijan consistently hosts international events at a high level, offering regular support to the implementation of such international projects.

The meeting noted that the ongoing political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Bahrain also stimulates cooperation in the fields of economy and culture. It was mentioned that the upcoming presentation of the "Mother Nature" international art project in the capital, Manama, within a month, is a clear example of the strong cultural ties between our countries. After its presentation in 2024 at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Bahrain will be the first country to host this international project. It was noted that cultural projects would further expand the existing state-level relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain and deepen the bonds between their peoples. The importance of international projects in various fields, led by Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva and implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was emphasized. The humanitarian projects carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in other countries, as well as the active participation of Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva in the Foundation's educational and cultural development initiatives, were particularly highlighted.