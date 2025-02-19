President Ilham Aliyev visits Khankendi garment factory

19 February 2025 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

On February 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Khankendi garment factory, a joint venture between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, to review its operations.

The head of state was informed about the facility.

The factory, covering an area of 1.2 hectares, was established based on the instructions of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the two countries. With a total investment value of 11 million manats, of which 5.5 million manats have already been invested, the factory benefits from a joint industrial collaboration to supply raw materials. Once fully operational, the factory plans to establish a fabric weaving production area using local cotton raw materials.

The factory is set to create 800 jobs in total, with 300 trained professionals already employed in the initial phase. Special efforts have been made to employ citizens returning to the recently liberated territories and residents of surrounding regions.

Since beginning operations, the factory has produced nearly 50,000 sports shirts, with plans to produce 924,000 shirts this year. In the future, it aims to manufacture 3-5 million various knitted products annually, with exports planned to numerous countries.

The inauguration of the factory took place via video link during the COP29 event in Baku last November, with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in attendance.