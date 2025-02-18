Passenger rail services between Azerbaijan and Georgia set to resume on May 1

18 February 2025 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The resumption of passenger rail transport between Azerbaijan and Georgia could take place on May 1, 2025.

Azernews reports that this topic was discussed during a meeting between Levan Davitašvili, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, and Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport.

The two sides reviewed the issue of restoring passenger rail transport between the two countries, scheduled for May 1 of this year.

"Passenger rail transport is of great importance for our tourism. During my meeting with our Azerbaijani counterpart, we also discussed the supply forecast for this year. The exchange of plans and perspectives is essential so that we can enhance coordination and increase competitiveness both in the region and internationally," Levan Davitašvili remarked.

The meeting also focused on the growing role of the Middle Corridor and the steps taken by both sides to enhance its competitiveness and attract additional cargo through active participation.