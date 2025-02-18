So-called EU Observers remain active on Armenia-Azerbaijan border [VIDEO]

18 February 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The presence of European Union (EU) "observers" along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains active, with new footage revealing their continued operations.

Azernews reports that two EU vehicles, identified as Toyota models, were seen approaching the border region. The vehicles were occupied by EU "observers," who began monitoring Azerbaijan's territory near the border.

The activity of these observers has not gone unnoticed by Azerbaijan’s State Border Service (SBS). As the EU vehicles track movements on Azerbaijani territory, Azerbaijani soldiers are carefully observing the actions of these foreign personnel, ensuring that any developments are closely monitored.

Azernews presents the newly acquired footage of the EU "observers" as they carry out their monitoring operations along the border region.