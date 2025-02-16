Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov begins working visit to Serbia

16 February 2025 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Today, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov embarked on a working visit to the Republic of Serbia, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his visit, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to meet with high-ranking officials in Serbia.

It is worth noting that developing bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Central and Eastern European countries, including Serbia, is a key focus of Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

It should also be noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia have good prospects and high-level mutual visits will contribute to the development of relations.