Azerbaijani President emphasizes importance of expanding Baku-Beijing partnership at Davos

12 February 2025 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

As reported earlier President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has been on an official visit to the Davos 2025 World Economic Forum in Switzerland. During his participation, on January 20, President Aliyev was interviewed by China’s CGTN (China Global Television Network) in Davos. Moreover, the interview with the head of state was broadcast on the channel on February 11.

In his extensive interview, the Azerbaijani head of state commented on political and economic issues, including Azerbaijan's role in global partnership. Moreover, the President touched on the strategic partnership with China and emphasized that Baku attaches special importance to expanding its partnership with Beijing.

“You know, last year, China and Azerbaijan officially became strategic partners. After the meeting between the President of China and myself last summer, a corresponding Declaration on Strategic Partnership was adopted. This is a very important political step in our bilateral relationship,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with China's CGTN news channel.

“Strategic partnership is a very high level of mutual trust and cooperation. We are looking forward to expanding our partnership with China, including in the issues related to our membership in different international organizations, not only the WTO,” noted the head of state.

In addition, President Ilham Aliyev spoke about Azerbaijan's activities at the international climate conference COP29 held in Baku last year, as well as Azerbaijan's initiative to raise attention to the problems of small island developing states within a summit at the event.

“One of the important events during COP29 in Baku was the Summit of small island developing states, where Azerbaijan put forward a very ambitious agenda in order to provide practical support to these countries,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with China's CGTN news channel.

The head of state emphasized: “It is obvious that without a consolidated approach from big actors, it will be difficult to support these countries. These countries don't have the financial resources to address climate issues. I think the responsibility of the countries that take on this burden is to do more work. The Global South is absolutely and objectively waiting for more support from the wealthiest countries in the world.”