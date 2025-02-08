Pakistan requests rescheduling of $3.4b Chinese debt

8 February 2025 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan has again requested China to reschedule $3.4 billion debt for two years to bridge a foreign funding gap identified by the International Monetary Fund — in a move that's success will largely address the external funding concerns before the upcoming programme review talks, Azernews ​reports, citing Tribune.

