Azerbaijani Ambassador welcomes Turkish counterpart in Berlin

5 February 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Germany, Nasimi Aghayev, has met with his Turkish counterpart, Gokhan Turan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Azerbaijani diplomat on social media.

"I was very pleased to meet with the new Ambassador of fraternal Turkiye to Germany, Gokhan Turan. Welcome to Berlin, Mr. Ambassador!" said the head of Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission in Berlin.

The ambassador did not share details of the meeting.

It should be noted that Turan was appointed as Turkiye's Ambassador to Germany on January 11 and started his duties 20 days later. Prior to this, he served as the Director-General for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.