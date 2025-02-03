Large-scale construction projects underway in liberated Agdam [PHOTOS]

3 February 2025 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Large-scale construction work is underway in the city of Agdam, which was liberated from occupation, Azernews reports.

Important infrastructure projects are being implemented to facilitate the return of former internally displaced persons to their homeland and provide them with a decent standard of living. Production facilities are being established, and residential buildings, educational, healthcare, and cultural institutions are being constructed.

Hospital complex is being built and took an interest in the construction works. It is reported that the main hospital building, which is being constructed on a 6.01-hectare plot of land, consists of a basement and four floors. In addition to the main hospital building, the complex will also include buildings for Infectious Diseases and Hemodialysis, the Hygiene and Epidemiology Center, the Forensic Medical Examination and Pathology Anatomy Union, and the Emergency Medical Assistance Station.

Construction works have already been completed for the reinforced concrete structures of Block C of the hospital. Reinforced concrete work is ongoing in Blocks A-1, A-2, A-4, B-1, B-2, E-1, and E-2, while masonry work is being carried out in Blocks C, E-1, and E-2.

The complex will also have a transformer substation, underground drinking and fire water storage tanks, control checkpoints, an oxygen station, a disinfection area for ambulances, and an underground pump station. Green areas will also be developed.

The medical facility will feature departments for reception, therapy, cardiology, surgery, trauma orthopedics, cardiovascular surgery, ophthalmology, ENT, pediatrics, obstetrics, gynecology, infectious diseases, anesthesia-resuscitation, hemodialysis, as well as an operating block.

The outpatient service area of the hospital will include a consultation clinic, a pediatric clinic, radiology, functional diagnostics, physiotherapy, and medical rehabilitation departments, a clinical diagnostic laboratory, and a pharmacy.

The hospital will be equipped with the most modern medical equipment.