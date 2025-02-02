Azerbaijani Army celebrates Youth Day with festive events [PHOTOS]

2 February 2025 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the plan approved by Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Azerbaijani Army marked Youth Day on February 2 with a series of festive events, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The events began with a minute of silence in honor of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and those who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial integrity. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was then played.

Speakers highlighted that the official celebration of Youth Day is closely linked to Heydar Aliyev’s legacy, as it was under his leadership that Azerbaijan’s state youth policy was established. This policy is now being successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The celebrations featured performances by the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, the Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center, and creative groups from regional cultural departments, providing entertainment and cultural programs for the personnel.