Azerbaijani judokas shine at Paris Grand Slam

2 February 2025 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani judokas continue to deliver strong performances at the "Grand Slam" tournament in Paris, where the country is represented by 10 athletes, Azernews reports.

On the first day of the competition, Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) clinched the gold medal, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) secured bronze, marking a successful start for the national team.

The competition continues today with several Azerbaijani judokas in action:

Omar Rajabli (81 kg) defeated Sibghatullah Araba (IJF) and will face Jorge Perez (Chile) in the next round.

Ajdar Bagirov (100 kg) overcame Marc Francois Ngayapa (France) and will compete against Georgios Kroussaniotakis (Cyprus) in the next stage.

In the +100 kg category, Ushangi Kokauri is set to face Toma Nikiforov (Belgium), while Kenan Nasibov will compete against Marti Puumalainen (Finland).

The Paris Grand Slam is one of the most prestigious judo tournaments, attracting top athletes from around the world.