Azerbaijan highlights regional cooperation at New York event
Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Tofig Musayev, participated in an event titled “Business Cooperation between Türkiye, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and the United States of America,” held at the Turkic House in New York, Azernews reports.
Organized by the Turkish-American Chamber of Commerce and Industry in partnership with the American-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and the Georgian Consulate General, the event emphasized regional collaboration.
During his speech, Musayev underscored key energy and transport projects in the region and the trilateral cooperation framework involving Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia.
He also highlighted the region’s investment opportunities as a means to advance the Sustainable Development Goals.
