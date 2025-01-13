Some 39 IDP families relocated to reconstructed Jabrayil city [PHOTOS]

13 January 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

In a significant step towards rebuilding and revitalizing the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, a new phase of the "Great Return" State Program has been implemented under the directive of President Ilham Aliyev. As part of this initiative, a convoy of families, previously temporarily settled in various dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across the country, has been dispatched from the Garadagh district of Baku to the newly reconstructed city of Jabrayil.

Azernews reports that this latest stage saw the relocation of 39 families, comprising 165 individuals, to Jabrayil. The returning residents expressed their deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support they have received. They also extended their thanks to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, as well as to the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated their lands, and offered prayers for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this cause.

Currently, over 30,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. These include not only former internally displaced persons who have returned but also those involved in various reconstruction projects in the region. Workers from different state institutions, as well as professionals in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy, have resumed their duties in newly operationalized facilities, contributing to the area's revival.