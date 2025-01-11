Defense Ministry, State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations sign action plan for 2025
A joint action plan for 2025 on combating religious radicalism in the Azerbaijan Army has been signed between the Ministry of Defense and the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.
According to the document, the locations, execution times, and responsible persons for the events to be held in the units, formations, military units, and special education institutions under the Ministry of Defense have been determined.
During the year, meetings with military personnel will be organized to promote the idea of Azerbaijani nationalism, the preservation and development of national, moral, and cultural values, the fight against radical religious movements and extremism, cooperation between cultures, civilizations, and confessions, and other related topics.
