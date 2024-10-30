Accreditation cards issued for COP29 attendees in Baku

30 October 2024 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Accreditation cards for representatives and other guests attending COP29, which will be held in Baku, have been issued, Azernews reports citing the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

To minimize queues and waiting times during the document presentation for conference participation, and to ensure the comfort of all attendees, accreditation cards will be available for pick-up at the main entrance of the conference venue from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

Participants are required to present a printed copy of the official email from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) confirming their registration for COP29, along with an original photo ID (passport or ID card) provided during registration.

For security reasons, accreditation cards must be collected in person by the conference participant at the registration desk.

