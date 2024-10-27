Monitoring of transportation management at COP29 venue [PHOTOS]

27 October 2024 20:37 (UTC+04:00)

A transportation management exercise has been conducted at Baku Olympic Stadium in preparation for COP29, Azernews reports.

The drill evaluated the movement of COP29 shuttles, security measures, and accreditation processes within specific stadium areas, following the planned layout and routes for the conference. More than 600 volunteers participated in this event.

A successful day-and-night transportation monitoring activity took place yesterday throughout the central streets and avenues of Baku. This monitoring involved collaboration between the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the Ministries of Internal Affairs and Emergency Situations, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, and the Republican Centre for Emergency and Urgent Medical Aid (TABIB). The exercise included COP29 shuttles as well as other vehicles like ambulances and fire engines.

These drills are designed to rigorously evaluate the transportation plan for the conference and ensure that all transport operations are fully prepared.

Note that Azerbaijan has been selected as the Presidency of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29), to be hosted in Baku on November 11-22.

Azerbaijan has a strong track record of hosting international events and has chosen Baku Stadium as the venue for COP29.

The main goal of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is to attract as much of the private sector as possible to finance measures to combat climate change.

