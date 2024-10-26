Delegation of CEC to observe elections for Supreme Assembly of Uzbekistan

26 October 2024 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation led by Mazahir Panahov, chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CEC), has departed for a visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The visit, organized at the invitation of Zayniddin Nizamkhodjaev, chairman of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan, aims primarily to observe the elections for the Supreme Assembly of Uzbekistan scheduled for October 27.

As part of the visit program, the chairman of the Azerbaijani CEC will hold bilateral meetings with his Uzbek counterpart and the heads of organizations and foreign election management bodies participating in the election observation. Discussions are planned regarding the development prospects of inter-agency relations, new cooperation opportunities in various areas related to elections, and other matters of mutual interest.

It is important to note that the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission is also represented in the observation of the elections for the Supreme Assembly of Uzbekistan through various international organizations. Representatives of the Commission are participating as international observers within the framework of the Turkic States Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The representatives of the Central Election Commission will observe the voting process in the capital Tashkent and in regions across various polling stations.

