Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation participated in tree-planting action in Lerik [PHOTOS]

26 October 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

A tree-planting action was held in Lerik district with the participation of Leyla Aliyeva, vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

According to the information, more than 500 sycamore trees were planted in the action attended by "Regional Development" Public Union (RIIB) volunteers.

The tree-planting action in the village of Monidigah was another contribution to the increase of green belts and environmental protection in our country within the framework of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World".

----

Getting accurate and unbiased information in the global media space has become a real struggle. AzerNEWS, the number one English-language newspaper provides you with the most accurate, fresh and thorough information.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper