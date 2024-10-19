COP29 Uniform Distribution and Accreditation Center opens in Baku

19 October 2024 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

The “Uniform Distribution and Accreditation Center” (UDAC) for COP29 has been inaugurated.

The opening ceremony was attended by Muxtar Babayev, the designated president of COP29, Nərmin Carçalova, Chair of the Board and Chief Operating Officer of COP29 Azerbaijan Operations Company, as well as volunteers and media representatives, Azernews reports.

The center has designated areas for registration, distribution of accreditation cards, information services, and the distribution of COP29 uniforms. It will operate six days a week.

At the ceremony, accreditation cards were also presented to the COP29 Presidency. Atif Ganbarov, Head of the Workforce Department, announced that the center is ready to serve everyone starting today:

“The uniforms to be used during the event are produced based on the principles of sustainability and durability.”

It was noted that the uniforms are locally produced.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz