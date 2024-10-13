First China-Azerbaijan international conference: Platform for deepening scientific relations

13 October 2024 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

The first China-Azerbaijani international conference attracted great interest in both China and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Aghshin Aliyev, the head of the Azerbaijani language department of the Asia faculty of the Beijing Foreign Languages ​​University, the initiator and chairman of the conference, Ph.D. in philology, said this while sharing his views on the results of the conference.

He noted that PXDU is the first and only higher education institution in China where Azerbaijani studies were formed and developed. It is no coincidence that in 2015, the Ministry of Education of China made a decision regarding the organization of the Azerbaijani language specialty at this higher educational institution. In 2018, for the first time, and for the second time in 2023, the university accepted the Azerbaijani language major. In addition, the establishment of the Azerbaijani language department, the compilation of dictionaries and textbooks, the publication of monographs and articles on Azerbaijani culture, the organization of lectures at prestigious Chinese universities, and other events and scientific projects can be considered the beginning of the science of Azerbaijani studies in China.

Aghshin Aliyev stated that the holding of the Azerbaijani studies conference at PXSU is a logical continuation of these processes, and said that the university management attaches special importance to the development of the Azerbaijani language specialty, and the regular organization of the Azerbaijani studies conference at the higher education institution is supported at the highest level. Our interviewer emphasized the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in China and the Embassy of China in Azerbaijan in organizing the conference.

