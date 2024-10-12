Symposium on Islamic Architectural Heritage kicks off in Shusha

12 October 2024 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the "Shusha - Cultural Capital of the Islamic World in 2024" initiative, the symposium titled "Islamic Architectural Heritage of Shusha" commenced in the city of Shusha on October 11, 2024, Azernews reports.

Organized by the State Reserve Department of Shusha with support from the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), the event is set to run until October 13.

More than 80 architects from various countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Egypt, the UAE, Tunisia, Kenya, Jordan, Italy, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom, are participating in the symposium.

On the first day, Tural Novruzov, the executive director of the Shusha City State Reserve, along with local architects, introduced the foreign guests to Shusha's historical-architectural monuments, including restored mosques and fortress walls. Participants were also briefed on ongoing large-scale infrastructure projects and efforts to restore the city, which is rich in ancient historical and cultural sites.

During the opening ceremony, remarks were made by Aydin Karimov, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha region, Ilgar Isbatov, the deputy chairman of the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, Pietro Laureano, a UNESCO representative, and Bilal Çelebi from ICESCO. They highlighted the symposium's potential to significantly contribute to the field of architecture.

The symposium will continue with panel discussions over the coming days, focusing on architectural heritage and restoration efforts in Shusha.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz