Colonel General Zakir Hasanov holds official meeting at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense

On October 12, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov convened an official meeting at the Ministry of Defense, attended by key military leaders and educational heads via video teleconference, Azernews reports via MoD of Azerbaijan's official website.

Participants included Deputy Ministers of Defense, Commanders and Deputies of various forces, the leadership of the Combined Arms Army, Chiefs of Main Departments and Departments, Commanders of army corps and formations, as well as Rectors of the National Defense University and subordinate special educational institutions.

The meeting began with a moment of silence to honor the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Shehids (martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In his opening remarks, the Minister of Defense outlined tasks set forth for the Azerbaijan Army by President Ilham Aliyev, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. He emphasized the statements made during the first session of the seventh term of the Milli Majlis and highlighted the primary objective of enhancing military power, combat capability, and professional personnel training. The Minister stressed the importance of consistently addressing the tasks derived from the President's directives regarding troop service and combat operations.

The operational situation along the conditional border was analyzed during the meeting, with reports on the units' current activities. The Minister instructed participants to maintain a high level of combat readiness, increase vigilance, and prepare for potential provocations from revanchist forces along the border.

Colonel General Hasanov commended the organization of the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX), held from September 24-26 at the Baku Expo Center, where modern weapons and equipment from Azerbaijan and other advanced countries were showcased.

Meeting attendees were informed about the necessity of thoroughly studying the capabilities of new weapons, equipment, and aerial attack tools within the Azerbaijan Army, emphasizing their proper operation and effective combat application both during the day and at night.

The importance of effectively organizing troop service in military units was highlighted, including the need for mine clearance in cooperation with other state institutions, enhancing positions in challenging terrains, and maintaining supply routes in operational condition at all times.

The Minister acknowledged the state leadership's commitment to improving the social and living conditions of military personnel, ensuring their moral and psychological well-being, and stressed the need for robust logistical and medical support, particularly during the winter months.

In conclusion, additional instructions were given to regularly conduct educational events on various topics, enforce safety and discipline rules, and monitor quality indicators in training and education processes.

