UNICEF's Representative Office in Azerbaijan makes post in honor of Teachers' Day
Teachers are shaping our future, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by UNICEF Azerbaijan on its official "X" account.
"We congratulate all teachers in Azerbaijan on TeachersDay & wish them a successful continuation on this path that requires sacrifice and dedication!" the post reads.
Teachers are shaping our future 🧑🏫 👩🏻🏫— UNICEF Azerbaijan (@unicef_aze) October 5, 2024
They educate, encourage & inspire💙💙💙
We congratulate all teachers in #Azerbaijan on #TeachersDay & wish them a successful continuation on this path that requires sacrifice and dedication!@tehsilgovaz@EminAmrullayev pic.twitter.com/607mHHKnrG
---
