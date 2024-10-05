Azernews.Az

Saturday October 5 2024

UNICEF's Representative Office in Azerbaijan makes post in honor of Teachers' Day

5 October 2024 16:59 (UTC+04:00)
UNICEF's Representative Office in Azerbaijan makes post in honor of Teachers' Day

Teachers are shaping our future, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by UNICEF Azerbaijan on its official "X" account.

"We congratulate all teachers in Azerbaijan on TeachersDay & wish them a successful continuation on this path that requires sacrifice and dedication!" the post reads.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more