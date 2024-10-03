President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to President of Federal Republic of Germany

3 October 2024 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory message to President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the national holiday of Germany, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of your country’s national holiday - German Unity Day.

We attach special importance to the comprehensive development of the Azerbaijan-Germany relations. I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen and expand friendly relations between our countries, including our mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian domains.

I express my hope that we will maintain close cooperation with Germany within the framework of COP29, scheduled to take place in Baku in November.

On such a festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Germany.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 30 September 2024"

