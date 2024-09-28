President Ilham Aliyev: We are delighted with the current level of Azerbaijan-China interstate relations

28 September 2024 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

“We are delighted with the current level of Azerbaijan-China interstate relations, which are rooted in friendship and mutual respect and are continuously enriched with new substance each day,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a congratulatory letter to President Xi Jinping on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Azernews reports.

The President touched upon the meeting in Astana this July, held in an atmosphere of sincerity and mutual trust, and the exchange of views on the broad spectrum of bilateral ties and the prospects for cooperation.

“I consider the adoption of the Joint Declaration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership at the meeting to be a significant historic step and a testament to our mutual determination to further broaden and solidify our cooperation.

The current level of our political ties and active dialogue provides ample ground for broadening the scope of our mutually beneficial engagement in the areas of economy, trade, transportation and logistics, telecommunications, humanitarian field and other sectors. I wish to highlight our productive collaboration within the Belt and Road and the Middle Corridor projects.

In the meantime, we are committed to deepening our joint efforts with China in addressing climate change, including cooperation on green energy, green and low-carbon technologies, as well as seeking closer interaction with your country’s companies that have advanced experience. I believe that China’s active participation in COP29, to be hosted by Azerbaijan in November, will contribute to advancing the global climate action agenda and achieving the goal of leaving a cleaner and more sustainable world for future generations,” the letter reads.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that through joint efforts, the traditionally friendly Azerbaijan-China relations and mutually beneficial cooperation will develop both bilaterally and multilaterally in line with the interests of the two friendly peoples, while strategic partnership deepens further.

---

