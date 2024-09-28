COP29 President-Designate meets with British Secretary of State [PHOTOS]

Azernews.Az

The appointed President of COP29, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev, met with Ed Miliband, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and "net zero" emissions of Great Britain, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement on decarbonization.

The sides discussed strategies to accelerate the global energy transition, strengthen international cooperation, and ensure equal access to sustainable technologies to achieve climate goals.

