Azerbaijan Army to conduct ammunition destruction at Seifali Landfill

22 September 2024 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ammunition is scheduled to be destroyed at the Seifali landfill, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

The statement noted that "the planned destruction of obsolete and unusable ammunition by units of the Azerbaijan Army is continuing in compliance with safety regulations. This process will take place from September 23 to 27, 2024, at the Seifali training ground."

The ministry emphasized that the public will be continuously informed about the blasting activities.

