President: I am confident that State Sovereignty Day will be widely celebrated in Azerbaijan

20 September 2024 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

“We are celebrating this day (the State Sovereignty Day – ed.) together in Khankendi, and I am confident that September 20 will be extensively commemorated in Azerbaijan from now on,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with the teaching staff and students of Garabagh University.

“Exactly one year ago, the heroic Azerbaijani Army fully restored state sovereignty. As a result of the anti-terror operation that lasted less than a day, separatists were wiped out, Azerbaijan fully ensured its state sovereignty, international law triumphed, and Azerbaijan demonstrated its strength once again,” the head of state emphasised.

It should be noted that on September 20, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev participated in the opening of Garabagh University in the city of Khankendi following its renovation. The president also met with the teaching staff and students of Garabagh University and addressed the event.

---

