Cabinet mandates electronic labor contracts by next year
The Cabinet of Ministers has established the stages for transferring labor contracts to electronic document form by employers.
In this regard, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new decision, Azernews reports.
According to the decision, state bodies, state-owned legal entities whose shares are controlled by the state, public legal entities created on behalf of the state, as well as large, medium, small, and micro-entrepreneurial subjects, must transfer their employment contracts to electronic document form by July 1 of next year. Employers of family farms and family enterprises must complete this transfer by the end of next year.
