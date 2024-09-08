Gabala takes action to enforce environmental and sanitary regulations

8 September 2024 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Preventive measures have been implemented in Gabala to address violations of environmental protection and sanitary-hygiene rules, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

District police department personnel conducted events to educate citizens on proper waste disposal. Residents were warned against littering, including the improper disposal of household waste and tobacco products. Legal actions have been taken against those who failed to comply with these warnings.

Additionally, piles of household waste found on several city streets and avenues were cleared by relevant agency staff, with police oversight ensuring the removal of unsanitary conditions. Ongoing efforts will continue to enforce these regulations and maintain cleanliness in the city.

