President Erdogan receives Azerbaijani delegation [PHOTOS]

3 September 2024 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, received Heydar Mammadov, head of the delegation from the Prosecutor's Office, and Chingiz Asgarov, head of the delegation from the Supreme Court and Deputy Chairman of the same court, Azernews reports.

A delegation consisting of Deputy Prosecutor General Heydar Mammadov and Deputy Head of the Department for State Prosecution at the Prosecutor General's Office, Anar Nasibov, participated in the "Opening Ceremony of the New Judicial Year 2024-2025" held in Ankara, Turkiye. The ceremony was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chief Justice Omer Kerkez, Prosecutor General Muhsin Shenturk, and other judges and prosecutors.

Subsequently, the delegation from the Prosecutor's Office held official meetings with Turkiye's Prosecutor General Muhsin Shenturk and Chief Justice Omer Kerkez. During these meetings, productive discussions were held on further developing legal cooperation between the two countries, intensifying the exchange of experience, cooperating in the protection of citizens' rights and freedoms, and other matters of mutual interest.

During the meetings, information was shared with colleagues regarding the 29th Annual Conference and General Assembly of the International Association of Prosecutors, which will be held in Baku from September 29 to October 2. Discussions were also held with Turkiye's Prosecutor General Muhsin Shenturk regarding the conference. Additionally, detailed information was provided to colleagues about the exceptional historical significance of COP29, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, to be held in Baku in November, and the high-level plenary session to be organized by the Prosecutor General's Office within the framework of this significant event, focusing on the mobilization of law enforcement agencies in combating climate change.

