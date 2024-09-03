Actions will speak louder than words: Article by COP29 CEO

3 September 2024 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Al Arabiya TV website has published an article by Elnur Soltanov, Chief Executive Director of COP29, focusing on the upcoming climate conference in Baku this November. The piece emphasizes the urgent need for concrete actions in the fight against climate change.

Azernews is delighted to share this article with our readers:

COP29 is not just a global conference; it is a beacon of hope and action in the fight against climate change. We hope that this November in Baku we will see firsthand the renewed vigour and commitment to continue this fight in the face of such impending danger. This may be the world’s last opportunity to keep 1.5C within reach and if we miss it, the damage and costs of returning to 1.5C will be great. As the CEO of COP29, I am aware of the important role the business community needs to play on our shared journey towards a sustainable future. Nowhere is that truer than in the MENA region, where about 70 percent of the region’s emissions now fall under net-zero pledges. The private sector can support in ensuring that these pledges become reality.



COP29: Two pillars of action

At the heart of the COP29 Presidency’s vision is a plan built on two equally ranked and mutually reinforcing pillars: to enhance ambition and enable action. To enhance ambition, the critical reporting and planning tools due in the coming years must signal clear intent from all parties and align to the target and ambitions set out in the Global Stocktake agreed at COP28 in the UAE for how to keep 1.5C withing reach, leaving no one behind.



To enable action, we must reach important agreements on climate finance: agreeing to a new climate finance goal (NCQG) and finalising Article 6 to support the development of high-integrity carbon markets for climate positive action. Progress on climate finance will send an important signal, to parties and to the world, that the ambition we need to meet our climate goals will be supported by the resources required. Both of these pillars have the same priority, should be pursued simultaneously and in solidarity among parties and non-party stakeholders.



Through these pillars, COP29 will address key topics from energy transition, to sustainable agriculture to technology and innovation. To achieve the breakthrough we need, we will have to work in solidarity, strengthening existing foundations to build on the progress made in the UAE last year. A good example of this is the ‘Troika’ (the partnership between the COP28 UAE, COP29 Azerbaijan, and COP30 Brazil Presidencies) established to enhance cooperation and maintain focus on stimulating ambition in the next round of nationally determined contributions (NDCs).



Azerbaijan is ideally positioned to bring the Parties together to deliver climate action at COP29. Among many other things, we will also build on our multilateral diplomacy experience and successful four-year chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) together with our understanding of the needs of all parties in an effort to work with them to find fair and shared solutions.



Since the commencement of our Presidency, we have made significant strides and the MENA region, with its unique challenges and opportunities, can play a pivotal role in COP29’s vision and call to action. COP28 laid a strong foundation, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable energy solutions and water conservation in arid environments. Building on this, COP29 aims to further integrate the region’s efforts into the global framework.



The MENA region’s vast solar potential, for instance, has a lot of qualities to become a game-changer of global proportions. By investing in solar energy, the countries of the region are already leading the way in renewable energy adoption. Additionally, water scarcity solutions, such as advanced desalination technologies and sustainable agriculture practices, can set global benchmarks. The region’s commitment to these areas not only addresses local challenges but also contributes significantly to global sustainability targets.