2 September 2024 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

On September 2, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspected the construction work on the 4th tunnel and a 15.2-kilometer section of the Toghanaly-Kalbajar-Istisu highway project in the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports citing AZERTAG.

