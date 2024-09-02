President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of “Yukari Vang" Hydroelectric Power Plant on Tartar River in Kalbajar [PHOTOS]

2 September 2024 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

On September 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the “Yukari Vang" Hydroelectric Power Plant, with a capacity of 22.5 MW, owned by “Azerenerji” OJSC, located on the Tartar River in the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports citing AZERTAG.

To be updated....

---

