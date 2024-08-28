Armenian forces fire on Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan

28 August 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani positions in the Nakhchivan direction were fired upon, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

"On August 28, at around 06:45, units of the Armenian armed forces fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Heydarabad, a settlement in the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, from their positions in the direction of the Arazdeyen settlement of the Davali district," the report stated.

---

